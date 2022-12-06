Inside the Senate’s last-second immigration push

This Congress has already seen bipartisan breakthroughs on infrastructure, guns, and same-sex marriage, but immigration may be a stretch.

Senator after Senator who talked to Semafor on Monday stressed that they’d still seen few details, making it hard to judge how seriously to take talks.

“We don’t have any final language whatsoever,” said Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., a key player on immigration issues. He said he’d spoken to Sinema, but had only seen “snippets” of a bill.

“When they actually come together with the document, then I'll be able to form a judgment,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a frequent Sinema collaborator, said.

“I’ve never seen it, I don't know what they're talking about,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a longtime immigration negotiator, said. He added any deal would have to “fundamentally change the asylum program” to win his support.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. said he had discussed the issue with Sinema last week and that “there’s a number of us who recognize that we have challenges with DACA” that might be addressed alongside border security.

But he also said he had yet to see a detailed proposal and that “it’s not something you can airdrop” into a larger bill, like the NDAA or an omnibus spending deal, without extensive talks beforehand.

With time running out in the lame duck session skepticism is high there’s time for that level of discussion on a historically thorny policy issue.

“I don’t see any space for it,” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. said.