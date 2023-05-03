Chinese e-commerce giant behind Temu moves HQ from Shanghai to Ireland

One of the largest tech companies to come out of China, PDD Holdings, has moved its official headquarters from Shanghai to Europe. In its latest filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company listed an address in Dublin, Ireland, as its “principal executive offices.” As recently as January, it cited an address in Shanghai as its principal executive offices.

PDD owns and operates Pinduoduo, a popular shopping platform in China, as well as Temu, an e-commerce app that has become a breakout success in the United States since launching there last fall and recently expanded into several European markets.

In recent weeks, all references to PDD Holdings as Temu's parent company have disappeared from the app's website. Temu and PDD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.