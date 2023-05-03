noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Louise Matsakis
Louise Matsakis
Updated May 3, 2023, 5:17pm EDT
tech

Chinese e-commerce giant behind Temu moves HQ from Shanghai to Ireland

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Technology: The fight for the industry’s future. Read it now.

In this article:

Title icon

The Scoop

One of the largest tech companies to come out of China, PDD Holdings, has moved its official headquarters from Shanghai to Europe. In its latest filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company listed an address in Dublin, Ireland, as its “principal executive offices.” As recently as January, it cited an address in Shanghai as its principal executive offices.

PDD owns and operates Pinduoduo, a popular shopping platform in China, as well as Temu, an e-commerce app that has become a breakout success in the United States since launching there last fall and recently expanded into several European markets.

In recent weeks, all references to PDD Holdings as Temu's parent company have disappeared from the app's website. Temu and PDD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In this article:

Title icon

Know More

As Temu rose to prominence, U.S. lawmakers began scrutinizing the app’s ties to China. Congress sent a letter to PDD Holdings on Tuesday demanding answers about Temu’s potential ties to China’s western Xinjiang region, where the Chinese government has been accused of abusing the rights of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, Semafor reported.

Title icon

Step Back

Ireland has long been a favored destination for Silicon Valley tech firms to set up shop due to its relatively low tax rates.

AD