U.S. House questions Nike and Adidas about possible ties to forced labor in China

U.S. lawmakers are probing Adidas, Nike, and Chinese-owned platforms Shein and Temu for possible links to China’s western Xinjiang region, where Chinese Communist Party officials have been accused of abusing the rights of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

The prominent new U.S. House Select Committee on China sent letters to all four companies Tuesday, asking them to answer questions about whether forced labor in Xinjiang has permeated their supply chains, citing expert testimony. In the case of the two Chinese-owned shopping platforms, Congress also wants to know how they may be benefitting from lax tariff rules.

The queries in the letter partly focused on ways the companies confirm where materials and products are sourced. “What audit methods does Nike use to verify that suppliers in China — in and outside of Xinjiang — are not exploiting Uyghurs through state-sponsored labor transfers,” reads one question.

The firms were given until May 16 to respond.

“Shein has no suppliers in the Xinjiang Region. Our suppliers are based in regions including Brazil, Southern China and Turkey,” a spokesperson for Shein said in a statement. “We take visibility across our entire supply chain seriously, and we are committed to respecting human rights and adhering to local laws in each market we operate in.”

AD

Temu, Nike, and Adidas did not immediately return a request for comment.