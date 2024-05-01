Columbia president defends calling police on protesters: ‘Sorry we reached this point’

Embattled Columbia University President Nemat “Minouche” Shafik defended her decision to call the New York Police Department to clear pro-Palestinian protesters from campus, saying the protests had raised “safety risks to an intolerable level.”

“I am sorry we reached this point,” she wrote.

Riot gear-clad officers arrested nearly 300 people at Columbia University and the City College of New York on Tuesday night, as they took back Hamilton Hall, the Columbia building in which protesters had barricaded themselves. Authorities also cleared the weeks-long encampment from the lawn.

More than 1,000 protesters have been arrested across US campuses in recent weeks, as demonstrations demanding universities divest from companies with ties to Israel have intensified: Police were called to quell violence at the University of California, Los Angeles, leading administrators to cancel classes Wednesday. A small fraction of universities have struck agreements with protest leaders to allow them to continue less disruptively, while many other schools have suspended students.