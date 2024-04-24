US Speaker calls on Columbia president to resign as encampments sweep nation’s campuses

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday used a speech at Columbia University to reiterate his calls for the university’s president to resign “if she cannot immediately bring order to this chaos.”

Johnson accused Nemat “Minouche” Shafik of failing to respond to antisemitism on Columbia’s campus, after pro-Palestinian activists established an encampment to push the school to divest from pro-Israel companies and causes.

Columbia’s encampment kickstarted a wave of similar protests across the nation, with at least 25 such camps of varying sizes reported so far including at the University of California, Berkeley, Yale, Brown and Harvard, leading to suspensions, expulsions, and even arrests.

Some Jewish students at Columbia have reported being harassed by pro-Palestine activists and said they fear for their personal safety. On Monday, Shafik said the school would switch to a hybrid learning model with remote classes, noting that “over the past days, there have been too many examples of intimidating and harassing behavior on our campus.”

Johnson condemned Shafik for using the hybrid model to “discriminate” against Jewish students. “They’re not allowed to come to class anymore for fear of their lives,” he said.