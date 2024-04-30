White House denounces Columbia protesters’ occupation of campus building

Pro-Palestinian protestors occupied a building on Columbia University’s main campus Monday night, barricading themselves inside with metal gates and zip ties, prompting administrators to close the campus to most students and non-essential employees and threatening to expel the involved students.

“This is about responding to the actions of the protesters, not their cause,” a spokesman for the university said Tuesday. The school has previously suspended students who refused to leave the days-long encampment and called the police to clear it, though the New York Police Department said Tuesday it would not enter Columbia’s property without another request from the university.

The White House quickly denounced the students’ takeover of Hamilton Hall as “absolutely the wrong approach” that is “not an example of peaceful protest.”

Faculty at Barnard, the women’s college across the street from and closely affiliated with Columbia, overwhelmingly passed a vote of no confidence in its president, Laura Rosenbury, on Tuesday. The vote is the first of its kind in Barnard’s history, The Columbia Spectator reported.

Tensions are escalating between protestors and universities on the West Coast, too; At California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, police arrested 25 protesters who had barricaded themselves inside a campus building for a week. And administrators at Portland State University closed the campus after student protesters took over a library.

Meanwhile, police arrested more than 100 protestors at the University of Texas at Austin on Monday and more than 30 at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tuesday morning.