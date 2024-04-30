Semafor Signals
White House denounces Columbia protesters’ occupation of campus building
Insights from Forbes, Politico, and The Washington Post
The News
Pro-Palestinian protestors occupied a building on Columbia University’s main campus Monday night, barricading themselves inside with metal gates and zip ties, prompting administrators to close the campus to most students and non-essential employees and threatening to expel the involved students.
“This is about responding to the actions of the protesters, not their cause,” a spokesman for the university said Tuesday. The school has previously suspended students who refused to leave the days-long encampment and called the police to clear it, though the New York Police Department said Tuesday it would not enter Columbia’s property without another request from the university.
The White House quickly denounced the students’ takeover of Hamilton Hall as “absolutely the wrong approach” that is “not an example of peaceful protest.”
Faculty at Barnard, the women’s college across the street from and closely affiliated with Columbia, overwhelmingly passed a vote of no confidence in its president, Laura Rosenbury, on Tuesday. The vote is the first of its kind in Barnard’s history, The Columbia Spectator reported.
Tensions are escalating between protestors and universities on the West Coast, too; At California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, police arrested 25 protesters who had barricaded themselves inside a campus building for a week. And administrators at Portland State University closed the campus after student protesters took over a library.
Meanwhile, police arrested more than 100 protestors at the University of Texas at Austin on Monday and more than 30 at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tuesday morning.
SIGNALS
Biden’s tougher stance on protests risks alienating younger voters
The White House issued what is being viewed as its strongest condemnation yet of the pro-Palestinian campus demonstrations. “President Biden respects the right to free expression, but protests must be peaceful and lawful. Forcibly taking over buildings is not peaceful — it is wrong,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the president condemned “antisemitic smears.” While Biden’s shift to a more aggressive tone likely isn’t enough to appease pro-Israel Democrats who have called the president to take a stronger stance against the protests, it could also risk alienating younger voters, according to CNN, who already disapprove of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. “More and more youth find themselves disillusioned with the party,” warned the College Democrats of America, a group that supports Biden’s reelection.
Republicans threaten to pull federal funds from universities
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has urged Columbia’s president to resign over what he says are failures to stop antisemitism on campus, said last week he would consider pulling federal funds from colleges with pro-Palestinian protests. “We’re looking at very seriously reducing or eliminating any federal funds at all to campuses who cannot maintain basic safety and security of Jewish students,” Johnson said. Yanking taxpayer money from colleges isn’t easy, however. It’s “a move so rife with potential unintended consequences and legal hurdles that the Trump administration never followed through on its own threats against school funding,” Politico reported.
Divestment is ‘practically impossible,’ some experts say
Some protesters’ calls for universities to divest from weapons manufacturers and companies that do business with Israel would be “practically impossible” to do, experts told The Washington Post, because of how the institutions’ endowments are invested. However, one endowment expert argued: “I think anything is possible in today’s financial services industry.” Regardless of the practicality, divestment from Israel wouldn’t do anything “financially meaningful,” The Wall Street Journal’s senior markets columnist wrote. The divestment campaign “can only succeed by isolating Israel culturally. It can’t work financially.”