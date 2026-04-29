Exclusive / Heineken subsidiary threatens Asahi’s bid to acquire Diageo breweries in Kenya

A regulatory complaint filed by a Heineken subsidiary in recent weeks is threatening to disrupt the $2.3 billion acquisition of Diageo’s East African Breweries Limited (EABL) by Japan’s Asahi Group.

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) accused EABL of abusing its dominant market position, and raised concerns that the acquisition could entrench alleged long-standing anti-competitive practices by the brewer, according to three people with direct knowledge of the complaint, including two working for KWAL.

The people told Semafor that the company wants the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to review the deal’s potential effects on the market and set conditions for its approval to promote fair competition for smaller players. The regulator acknowledged queries from Semafor regarding the complaint and promised to respond “as soon as possible,” but had yet to do so by the time of publication.

The complaint by KWAL noted EABL’s sustained dominance across segments including beer and spirits, and highlights several alleged anti-competitive practices by the company, such as abuse of their market power by locking in distributors and suppliers to exclusive agreements that enables them to dictate prices.

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“Our fear is that these factors will be amplified should the merger go ahead,” a KWAL source told Semafor, adding that the company wants CAK to put in place conditions to correct EABL’s “abusive dominant position” as the market leader.

The Asahi-Diageo deal, announced in December, is still pending regulatory approvals from the competition authority as well as regulators in Tanzania and Uganda. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Neither KWAL nor EABL responded to requests for comment.