A Diageo subsidiary is accused of a dirty tricks campaign in Kenya

Nairobi-based alcohol startup African Originals faces regulatory hurdles that threaten to push it out of the Kenyan market following a dirty tricks campaign it alleges has been waged by Diageo subsidiary East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

The seven-year old startup is known for its “Kenyan Originals” range of ciders, gins, and iced teas. EABL, the region’s largest brewer, launched a competing range of ciders in December last year. Since then, African Originals claims to have faced a barrage of challenges it blames on EABL, prompting it to hire a team of U.K.-based legal advisors this year.

A letter seen by Semafor Africa dated Feb. 19, sent by African Originals to Diageo’s general counsel in London, laid out the allegations in their dispute. African Originals described EABL’s new range of fruit ciders as a “direct copy” of its products. It also claimed EABL staff had maligned their products, and incentivized supermarket workers not to display their products, citing specific incidents at two supermarkets in Nairobi.

African Originals also questioned the origins of viral tweets in January from users that alleged they became ill after consuming their products. The company claims the tweets are linked to Wowzi, a Nairobi-based platform which connects companies with social media influencers. EABL has previously worked with Wowzi “to partner with nano-creators to effectively connect to consumers in an authentic way,” according to a testimonial on the Wowzi website. Wowzi was selected for Diageo’s inaugural cohort of its growth acceleration program in January.

“We are ready and willing to compete with EABL on merit through the quality and prices of our products but we are not prepared to suffer serious commercial harm as a result of their smear campaign,” African Originals chairman Henry Rudd wrote in the letter.

EABL and Wowzi did not respond to emails or phone calls from Semafor Africa requesting their comments on the allegations.