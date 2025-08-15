Diageo faces tough choices in Kenya as new alcohol regulations bite

British drinks giant Diageo is grappling with mounting challenges in Kenya, its biggest East African market, last month appointing Goldman Sachs and Bank of America to evaluate the future of its controlling stake in the Nairobi-headquartered East African Breweries Limited.

Kenyan authorities are considering sweeping regulatory changes that would raise the minimum drinking age from 18 to 21, and limit the sale of alcohol to pubs, bars, and licensed shops. Uncertainty around taxation has further added to the difficulties around operating in Kenya. In recent years high taxes have hastened the exit of international manufacturers such as Proctor & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson, with analysts now questioning whether Diageo will follow suit.

The drinks company could fetch up to $2 billion if it sold its 65% stake in EABL, with the likes of AB InBev, Heineken NV, and Castel Breweries thought to be among potential buyers. Such a move would come as Diageo is trying to free up $3 billion in cash flow in its global operations by making substantial asset sales by 2028 and cutting $500 million in costs. The cost-cutting plan announced in May was partly responsible for an improvement in Diageo’s stock price after it published its preliminary annual results on Tuesday last week.

“The unpredictability of the tax regime in Kenya has been a common complaint for large companies,” said Ian Mwangi, a Nairobi-based economist, adding that the proposed alcohol-control measures created further uncertainty from a regulatory standpoint. “With the pressure to sell off assets coming from Diageo’s investors, altogether this could create the right conditions for a sale of [Diageo’s stake in] EABL.”

Alex Muchiri, a Nairobi-based tax and finance consultant, also said that Kenya’s proposed alcohol regulations would be a major concern for Diageo. A ban on the sale of alcohol in supermarkets, restaurants, and online will especially hit the drinksmaker as it relies on these venues for revenue and has invested heavily in delivery platforms “EABL is a prime candidate for sale in the Diageo portfolio and would go a long way in freeing up cashflow, so I think a sale is likely. But the steady returns it promises could also lead them to keep it.”

Diageo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it was leaning toward a sale.