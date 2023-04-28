In Israel, Ron DeSantis muscles in on Donald Trump’s political turf

The embassy story has become a staple for DeSantis, particularly in recent months as he moves closer to an expected presidential bid: In his book, published earlier this year, the Florida governor noted that Trump signed a waiver to delay moving the embassy, and suggested he might have gotten nervous when “experts” warned it would inflame tensions in the region and close off peace talks with Palestinians and Arab countries. Ultimately, DeSantis wrote, Trump went with “the site I thought was the best.”

Trump, of course, received copious credit within Israel for his decision. There’s even a roundabout in Jerusalem named after him next to the embassy. In general, the former president treats Israel — and the Jewish Republican vote in America — as his political territory. He has even accused American Jews of showing “great disloyalty” by not voting for him on that basis (the Biden White House condemned similar remarks by Trump last year in a Truth Social post as antisemitic).

But DeSantis’ version of events underscored yet another way in which the Florida governor could try and outflank his potential opponent by selling himself as the more decisive leader. He and his allies have dropped similar hints criticizing Trump on COVID-19, especially his decision not to fire high-up officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci for encouraging tight public health restrictions.

“You know what, I didn’t realize his history with Israel,” 76-year-old Steve Rosdal, who was at the event from Colorado, told Semafor after DeSantis’ speech. “I really loved that speech and it might make a difference in the way I vote.”

And although he brushed off a question about announcing a presidential bid in mid-May (he derided the use of anonymous sources and said that “any announcements” would “come at the appropriate time”), the Florida governor sounded like a man looking to run the country at times. He trashed Biden’s Middle East policies and, without taking a position on Netanyahu’s attempted judicial reforms that have sparked mass protests, criticized U.S officials for getting involved at all. “The United States should be a strong ally to Israel, but we should not butt into their internal affairs,” he said.

Notably, DeSantis had some major 2024 supporters in his posse: Megadonor Ken Griffin was reportedly listed as a guest of the Florida governor, and he began his speech by pointing out his “friend” Miriam Adelson, another major political donor who attended the event. Semafor’s Bradley Saacks reported Thursday that Griffin’s enthusiasm for DeSantis has been called into question lately, confirming reporting in the New York Times that the billionaire was upset with his tack right on issues like abortion and the war in Ukraine.