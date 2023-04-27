Wall Street presidential donors keep changing their mind

A potential rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump has energized Wall Street’s Democratic donors, some of whom are set to meet the president Friday in Washington to hear about his reelection campaign.

Others who were invited but unable to attend said organizers were relieved because they had already received so many RSVPs. One attendee told Semafor he planned to cut a $50,000 check on the spot, and another who couldn't be there said he would make a sizable donation anyway.

Biden’s popularity with Wall Street Democrats waned as his appointees in antitrust and securities regulation cracked down. Some donors hoped Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would become more of a centrist, but his fight with Disney has disappointed them. And now that a showdown with Trump appears likely, they are coming back.

Republican donors, including some who had initially backed DeSantis, are recalibrating in light of Trump’s surge in recent polls. Reuters also reported that tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who gave Trump $1.25 million in 2016 and was active in the 2022 midterms, plans to sit out the 2024 election.