Ron DeSantis' plan to make America Florida (and beat Donald Trump)

DeSantis makes the right decision, quickly, every time. Donald Trump doesn’t.

Much of the book will be familiar to the Republicans who’ve watched DeSantis dismantle “the woke mob,” from progressive county prosecutors to The Walt Disney Company. Some of it, like the meet-cute story of his marriage and the tale of a cleaning crew accidentally trashing bottled baptism water from the Sea of Galilee, sounds destined to warm up a crowd of primary voters.

But it’s the portrayal of Trump, often flattering and occasionally frustrated, that tells the most about how DeSantis would differentiate himself in that primary.

In a recap of the COVID-19 pandemic’s early days, DeSantis describes a White House task force “rattled” by an Imperial College of London report that projected 2.2 million American deaths if the spread of the virus was not controlled.

“By the time President Trump had to decide whether the shutdown guidance should be extended beyond the original 15 days, there was reason to question the main model used by the task force to justify a shutdown,” DeSantis writes. The governor was doing his own research, and clashing with Dr. Anthony Fauci and the task force, long before Trump did. He goes on to brag about picking his own surgeon general who bucked the expert consensus on public health, including by questioning the efficacy of vaccines. DeSantis officials, he writes, knew to treat “media smears as a form of positive feedback.”

DeSantis, who endorsed Trump for president only after his opponents quit the 2016 primary, calls himself “one of the earliest opponents in Congress of the Russia collusion investigation,” and credits the ex-president with “filling the void that GOP leaders had left by ignoring” their base on issues like immigration.

But in his version of their interactions, Trump sometimes needed a nudge in the right direction. In March 2017, DeSantis traveled to Israel to scout sites for an American embassy in Jerusalem, telling reporters that Trump, “a man of his word,” would move the embassy from Tel Aviv. But DeSantis notes that Trump signed a May 2017 waiver to delay the move, and implies he may have been spooked by “Beltway experts” who predicted “geopolitical disaster” if it went through. In the end, however, “the site I thought was the best ended up being the site that was selected by the Trump administration” and Israel went on to deepen its ties with Arab states anyway.

The governor also describes winning Trump to his side in a meeting about disaster relief for Florida’s panhandle, telling the president that “Trump country” needs his help, and getting his commitment even after FEMA explained that damage from Hurricane Michael hadn’t reached the threshold for a full federal reimbursement.

“He doesn’t even know what he agreed to in terms of a price tag,” he quotes then-White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney saying. Asked to wait 24 hours before announcing anything, DeSantis makes the still-unfinalized agreement public as soon as time expires, and tells his own chief of staff that “I know the president will be pleased.”