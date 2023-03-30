Wall Street Biden supporters have buyer’s remorse because of new regulation

Some Wall Street backers of U.S. President Joe Biden are holding back on supporting him in the 2024 race, citing rules proposed by his Securities and Exchange Commission that target the financial services industry, people familiar with the matter said.

While most of these donors are not yet jumping ship for Republican rivals, some say they may sit out this cycle — especially if the GOP candidate is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who runs a state many New York-based executives fled to during the pandemic.

Gary Gensler, the former Goldman Sachs partner running the SEC, has taken on everything from climate disclosure regulations to market-structure rewrites. In the first eight months of 2022, the agency proposed 26 rules, more than double what it floated in 2021 and more than in each of the previous five years, according to the agency’s inspector general.

For some in the finance world, that has left a sense of “buyer’s remorse,” as one person close to big donors told Semafor. One executive, who helped raise more than $1 million for Biden in the 2020 election, said Gensler’s appointment was a big reason why, if the president runs again, he will wait to see who Biden’s opponent is to decide whether he will donate again.

Wall Street overwhelmingly backed Biden despite the Trump administration’s tax cuts and lighter touch on financial regulation. Employees in the securities and investment sector donated about $79 million to support Biden versus around $21 million to back Trump, according to OpenSecrets.

The industry was prepared to deal with possibly higher income taxes pitched by Biden as a candidate, but have been “beyond frustrated” with the policing of their sector, another person close to big financial services donors said. A lobbyist who works for the industry said they’ve responded to more SEC requests for comment on new rules during a single year under Gensler than they did through the entire Trump administration.

The SEC didn’t respond to a request for comment.