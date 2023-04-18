As other billionaires flee, Ken Griffin is sticking with Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential race

While some wealthy donors are pulling their support for Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor can still count on billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin, according to a person close to him.

Griffin, who moved the headquarters of his hedge fund and market-making firm to Miami last year, does not agree with the Republican presidential hopeful on everything, but believes DeSantis would still be a strong candidate, the person close to Griffin said.

Meanwhile, billionaires Richard Uihlein and Thomas Peterffy have both recently withdrawn their backing, according to NBC and the Financial Times. DeSantis began the 2024 election cycle as a favorite of conservative donors who wanted to move on from former U.S. President Donald Trump, but poor polling numbers and a new law outlawing abortions past six weeks in Florida have eroded his donor base.

“Because of his stance on abortion and book banning…myself, and a bunch of friends, are holding our powder dry,” Peterffy told the FT.

Griffin was the third-biggest political donor in the 2022 U.S. midterm election, doling out $75 million to Republican candidates. He was also the leading backer of DeSantis’s gubernatorial reelection campaign, adding $5 million to his coffers.