FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver says he's leaving ABC News amid Disney layoffs

Nate Silver, the founder of polling and political analysis website FiveThirtyEight, said he "expects" to leave his position at ABC News once his contract ends as parent company Disney continues with mass layoffs.

"Disney layoffs have substantially impacted FiveThirtyEight," he tweeted. "I am sad and disappointed to a degree that’s kind of hard to express right now. We’ve been at Disney almost 10 years. My contract is up soon and I expect that I’ll be leaving at the end of it."

Silver's impending departure is the latest in media shakeups following Monday's announcement that Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon had both been fired.