Don Lemon is out at CNN

In a tweeted statement, Lemon said that his agent told him Monday that his contract had been terminated, criticizing CNN leadership for not having the "decency" to tell him directly.

"It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he wrote.

CNN responded saying Lemon's statement is "inaccurate."

"He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter," the network's public relations team said.

Lemon's ouster was the second major shakeup in cable news on Monday. Minutes earlier, Fox News announced that it has parted ways with star primetime host Tucker Carlson.