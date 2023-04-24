Tucker Carlson has left Fox News, the network that made him a right-wing political and media juggernaut, a move that shook both cable television and Republican politics Monday.

Carlson had been the most powerful figure at the network and, perhaps, in the party, the top-rated figure in news and an oft-mentioned potential candidate for president of the United States.

But he was also an employee of the Murdoch family business, which is reeling from an embarrassing, expensive defamation lawsuit and facing more legal action.

Carlson's executive producer Justin Wells is also out at the network, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The network said in a statement Monday that they have "agreed to part ways," with Carlson's final show airing last Friday.

AD

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the statement said.

The network did not elaborate on the reason for the abrupt split with Carlson.

According to a person close to Fox leadership, he learned just this morning that he is out at the network.

"This is just classic Murdoch assassination — you’re their closest friend, their favorite child and now you’re dead," the person said.

A rotating slate of hosts will take over Carlson's time slot in the interim until a permanent replacement is named, Fox said.

Carlson signed off his final show by promoting his latest special, "Let Them Eat Bugs," and saying: "We'll be back on Monday."