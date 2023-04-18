Fox News settles with Dominion for $787 million in defamation case

Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems reached a $787.5 million settlement Tuesday just as the highly-anticipated defamation trial had begun and a 12-person jury had already been selected.

Rumors of settlement talks had been brewing after Judge Eric Davis delayed jury selection.

Following the settlement announcement, Davis thanked the jury and commended attorneys from both parties, saying the briefings he heard were among the best he had experienced in his career, adding that he would be "very proud" to serve as their judge in a future case.

Analysts described the defamation lawsuit as the biggest media trial in decades, with many predicting the ruling would have a lasting and tangible precedent on First Amendment rights and the responsibilities of newsrooms.