Politicians, 2024 candidates, and others react to Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

"He’s one of the smartest voices in our movement and I look forward to seeing what he does next," Ramaswamy told Semafor.

"I think it changes things permanently. That's one of the few voices in the Republican party that would call out the nonsense from GOP senators, governors, and otherwise."

"Tucker's really the reason to watch Fox. With this, I don't know why anyone needs to watch anything on the Murdoch empire..."

"Fox News caved to the woke mob and fired Tucker Carlson..."

"Maybe it was the incessant lies and the racist stuff..."

Pfeiffer posted a cryptic tweet on his private account, linking to a music video for War, a diss song by rapper Chief Keef that attacks those who wish to see his demise.

"Na-na-na-na, na-na-na-na, hey-hey-hey, goodbye."

"The removal of Tucker means the elimination of the only real, sustained dissent on US militarism..."

