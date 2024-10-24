Biden orders agencies to harness advanced AI

A new order signed by US President Joe Biden will direct the federal government to take advantage of the most advanced artificial intelligence technologies to advance national security priorities, senior US administration officials said.

The National Security Memorandum, which the White House will issue today, also directs the federal government to ensure that it uses AI in a responsible way and that the US leads the global development of “safe, secure, and trustworthy AI.”

Agencies will be barred from using AI in ways that risk US national security, democratic values, international norms, human and civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, and safety, one of the officials said. For instance, national security agencies will be barred from “removing a human in the loop for actions critical to informing and executing decisions by the president to initiate or terminate nuclear weapons deployment,” the official said.

AD

The order is the latest attempt by the Biden administration to establish rules around using the fast-moving technology, absent action from Congress. It follows an AI executive order Biden signed last October.