Inside the U.S.-China feud over fentanyl

Last August, the Chinese government announced that it formally would cease counter-narcotics cooperation with the U.S. after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. But the two countries’ efforts to crack down together on the global fentanyl scourge had flown off the rails well before then, officials involved in the deliberations told Semafor.

A major turning point came in May of 2020, when the U.S. Commerce Department placed sanctions on two Chinese government agencies involved in anti-drug efforts — the Ministry of Public Security’s Institution of Forensic Science and the National Narcotics Laboratory of China — for allegedly committing human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim population in the western region of Xinjiang.

The decision drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, which had moved months earlier to schedule fentanyl and all of its chemical analogues, making it one of the first countries in the world to do so. Scheduling a narcotic forces companies to get government authorization to produce and sell the drug, and violators can face significant prison time.

U.S. officials say that China’s cooperation on drug issues began to severely deteriorate after that point.

Over the coming months, the two sides swapped competing lists of demands through their embassies about how to address the fentanyl crisis going forward. But according to officials who described the meetings to Semafor, they were unable to reach any agreement.

AD

The first meeting occurred on November 12, 2021 in Washington. The Biden administration asked Beijing to more aggressively monitor the production and sale of precursor chemicals used in the production of fentanyl and to keep tabs on their ultimate end-users. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has identified China as the largest source of the precursor chemicals that Mexican drug syndicates are processing into the deadly synthetic opioids that are killing 196 Americans per day, according to the Department of Justice.

The Biden administration also asked China to employ an international coding system to allow these shipments of chemicals and equipment to be more easily tracked globally.

China responded with its own list in a second meeting on March 28, 2022 in Beijing. It asked the U.S. to drop the sanctions on its national narcotics lab and forensic agency and to tone down its public criticism of Beijing over the narcotics issue. It also urged Washington to permanently schedule fentanyl and all of its chemical analogs as a class of drugs the same way as Beijing had.

(The U.S. currently lists the drugs under Schedule I, making them fully illicit like heroin, but on a temporary basis. The Biden administration is working with Congress to permanently schedule fentanyl as a class of drugs.)

Following China’s decision to break off all cooperation after Pelosi’s trip, Rahul Gupta, director of the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy, said Beijing was using the Taiwan visit as a “pretext to step back from cooperation.”