Blinken plans to ask for China’s help fighting fentanyl

The Biden administration plans to ask China to resume its help combatting the fentanyl trade, following a months-long collapse in cooperation between Washington and Beijing on drug enforcement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken intends to raise the issue as a top subject for discussion the next time he meets his Chinese counterpart, according to senior Biden administration officials. Blinken’s planned February visit to Beijing was postponed after the U.S. detected a Chinese spy balloon over American airspace, and a new trip has yet to be announced.



China is the primary source of precursor chemicals used to produce the illicit fentanyl flooding the United States, according to senior U.S. drug enforcement officials. Beijing ceased all counter-narcotics cooperation with the U.S. last August, earning an angry rebuke from the White House, after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

But Biden officials believe that teaming up again to stem the global flow of synthetic opioids could serve as a rare issue — along with climate change and global health — that helps place a “floor” on a U.S.-China relationship that’s spiraling downwards in most areas.

They point to Beijing’s past cooperation on narcotics as a reason for cautious optimism. In 2019, for instance, China banned all direct fentanyl exports to the U.S.

Since then, Chinese chemical and shipping companies have begun selling their wares to Mexican organized crime groups, including the Sinaloa cartel, that manufacture the final drugs, according to the U.S. drug enforcement officials. The relationship was highlighted in January, when the Treasury Department sanctioned three Sinaloa members who worked with a Shanghai company to move precursor chemicals.

Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now a leading cause of death for Americans under 45.