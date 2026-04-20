Senate braces for Trump’s Fed chair pick

The Senate Banking Committee will at last hold its hearing this week on Trump’s pick to helm the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh — but his nomination is currently poised to advance no further.

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his Justice Department’s investigation into current Fed Chair Jerome Powell even as congressional Republicans increasingly speak out against it, ensuring that Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., will indeed cast the “no” vote that prevents Warsh’s selection from advancing to the floor.

Asked Wednesday about potential plans to win him over, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said only: “Let’s get to the hearings and see where we are then.”

Committee Democrats, meanwhile, are calling for delaying even the hearing until the probe is dropped, with ranking member Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., raising separate concerns over Warsh’s financial entanglements and his mention in files related to Jeffrey Epstein.