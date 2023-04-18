Russia toughens laws to silence critics

On Tuesday, the Duma, the lower house of the country's parliament, passed a bill that would punish those who assist foreign organizations that Russia's not part of in "executing" decisions.

The Duma also passed a bill that would allow for a possible life sentence for high treason.

The move comes a day after journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of Putin's most vocal critics, was found guilty of treason and handed a 25-year prison sentence for speaking out against Moscow's war in Ukraine.

According to the BBC, the sentence is the longest a Putin critic has received since the start of the conflict.