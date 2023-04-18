US journalist Evan Gershkovich denied bail in Russia

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Gershkovich in Yakertinburg in March, accusing the journalist of “espionage.” If convicted, he could face a 20-year sentence in a Russian prison.

The U.S. government and the Journal have both denied the claims, with the newspaper saying in a statement at the time that they were seeking “the immediate release of our trusted and unbiased reporter.”

The U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy attended Gershkovich’s court appearance, and CNN reported that she saw him Monday. Tracy said Gershkovich is strong and healthy.

Gershkovich’s lawyer, Maria Korchagina, told reporters after Tuesday’s hearing that he has a “fighting spirit,” adding “he’s working out and he knows that people are supporting him.”

Gershkovich was a reporter with The New York Times, AFP, and The Moscow Times before joining the Journal in 2022.