Putin critic gets 25 years in prison for opposing war in Ukraine

Activist and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, was handed a 25-year prison sentence on Monday for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

A Moscow court found him guilty of treason.

Kara-Murza was detained last April for disobeying police orders, after which authorities charged him with spreading "fake" information about the Russian army and its invasion of Ukraine.

The international community has condemned the sentencing, with the Untied Nations human rights office calling it "a blow to the rule of law."

