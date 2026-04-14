Executives signal optimism over the Gulf’s postwar outlook

The Gulf region can bounce back from the Iran war, and possibly emerge stronger, business leaders said Tuesday.

Carlyle’s CEO said the Middle East was experiencing an “unsettled period,” but said the region still has a “vibrant” future, while Meta’s president said Gulf partnerships were continuing and that she hadn’t seen evidence of “waiting” on deals because of the war.

Dubai’s development chief called the war “a speed bump.”

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed the Middle East’s growth forecast for 2026, however, and said its economic prospects will largely depend on damage to regional infrastructure and the availability of alternative export routes.

Saudi Arabia, which can ship oil via the Red Sea, isn’t as affected as Kuwait and Qatar.