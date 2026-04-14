Dubai domestic spending nearly recovered to prewar levels, economic chief says

The majority of people have remained in Dubai despite heavy bombardment from Iran amid the ongoing US-Israel war, and domestic spending has nearly recovered, according to the CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation.

While an unsurprising statement from the man charged with attracting investment to the UAE’s largest city, Hadi Badri acknowledged the “surreal moment” the UAE has found itself in after being targeted by Iran before a ceasefire took hold on April 8.

The UAE eliminated 2,800 aerial threats with “very little physical damage” ensuing, Badri said. “It’s more psychological than anything.”

“What makes it even more unusual is the fact that we’ve been going about our daily lives,” he added.

Around 500 flights are coming in and out of the city every day, with Emirates operating about two-thirds as many as before the war, according to Badri.

“Our leadership are going to the malls, engaging with people, demonstrating that things are safe … My wife and I are still able to order pizza and get it delivered in 15 minutes,” he said.