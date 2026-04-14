Mark Zuckerberg has ‘moved his desk’ to the AI lab, Meta President Dina Powell McCormick says

Dina Powell McCormick has great insight into Meta’s commitment to AI – office real estate.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has “actually moved his desk and is seated in the AI lab … and he’s coding all day long,” McCormick told Semafor World Economy on Tuesday. She joined the company as President and Vice Chairman in January 2026.

“I think he feels so strongly that he has to understand it at that level to really think about how to make our model the strongest it can be.”

She also said that she had to transition from the pace of her former roles — ranging from Goldman Sachs to Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy under President Donald Trump — to Meta’s breakneck speed.

“Silicon Valley, or at least I’ve seen Meta move much, much more quickly than when I worked in government or even on Wall Street.”

When asked about the recent rulings on Meta’s legal liability for harm to teen mental health, McCormick responded, “We disagree respectfully with those verdicts, and we’re appealing.”

She added, “I have seen how seriously the leadership of the company takes this to ensure that there is not harmful content, and most importantly, to ensure that parents are empowered.”