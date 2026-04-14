Markets are mispricing geopolitical risk, Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz says

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Investors have become complacent about political risk, Carlyle CEO Harvey Schwartz said Tuesday at Semafor World Economy, although he is optimistic about the current global economy.
Markets are mispricing geopolitical risk because the world hasn’t undergone a severe geopolitical event for some time, he said. Markets responded seven times more violently to the collapse of a Silicon Valley Bank than they did to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even though the latter was “wildly” more significant.
Geopolitical events “are hard to price and they are hard to hedge,” he added. “So it’s very difficult to assess that kind of risk.”
An additional threat, he said, has emerged along with AI: vibe-coding. He said though he is not personally vibe-coding — using AI to develop software instead of writing code line-by-line — companies are left vulnerable when employees don’t write code themsleves.
“Where did you do it?” Schwartz asked rhetorically, referring to vibe-coding. “Did you do it in the kitchen? Did you do it in the office with your technology people around you?”
“I don’t want people randomly coding” at the companies Carlyle has invested in, he said.
Still, Schwartz remains optimistic based on what he has seen at Carlyle’s portfolio companies. The economy is doing well, inflation seems to be under control, government policies are being implemented effectively, and cash flows at Carlyle’s portfolio companies are increasing, he noted.
There are “real issues for us to be concerned about,” Schwartz said. “But the core economic engine globally feels pretty good.”
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Carlyle itself has been prospering lately. The company said it set records for fee-related earnings, assets under management, and global wealth AUM last year. Looking ahead, it’s now targeting $200 billion of capital inflows from 2026 to 2028, up from $158 billion in inflows from 2023 to 2025. It ended the year with AUM of $447 billion.
Since joining Carlyle three years ago from his previous job as president and co-chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs, Schwartz has focused on authoring a strategic growth plan and overhauling the firm’s operating model and leadership structure. He’s built up the firm’s offerings for high net worth individuals, established an integrated credit and insurance strategy, and is growing its capital markets business.