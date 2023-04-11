Tennessee governor who lost friends in Nashville shooting strengthens background checks

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at streamlining and optimizing background checks for gun purchases in the state.

The move comes two weeks after a 28-year-old shooter legally purchased seven firearms and killed three adults and three children at a private school in Nashville, with two of the governor's friends among those killed in the massacre. It was the state's deadliest school shooting.

Lee further called on state lawmakers to draft an "order of protection" law aimed at keeping guns away from dangerous individuals.

"The truth is that we’re facing evil itself, and we can’t stop evil, but we can do something,” Lee said at a press conference on Tuesday. “When there is a clear need for action, I think that we have an obligation, and I certainly do, to remind people that we should set aside politics and pride and accomplish something that the people of Tennessee want to see get accomplished.”