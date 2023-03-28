Nashville school shooter legally purchased 7 guns, police say

The 28-year-old shooter who killed six people, including three 9-year-olds, at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday had legally purchased seven firearms at five different local gun stores, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Tuesday.

Drake said the shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, was being treated for an "emotional disorder." Officials on Monday said Hale identified as transgender, but did not elaborate on how they determined this.

However, a police spokesperson later told the Washington Post that Hale "is a biological woman who, on a social media profile, used male pronouns," likely referring to a LinkedIn account that appeared to belong to Hale. Police have used "she" and "her" pronouns for the attacker during press conferences.

Drake said the shooter's family had been worried about Hale owning firearms, but were under the impression that Hale had only purchased one and had subsequently sold it.

"As it turned out, [Hale] had been hiding several weapons within the house," Drake said during a press conference.

Police are still working to determine a motive in the shooting at the Covenant School.