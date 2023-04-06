GOP-led Tennessee House expels Rep. Justin Jones over gun control protest

Tennessee's GOP-led House of Representatives voted to expel Democratic member Justin Jones after he and two other Democrats, Reps. Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson, protested for gun control reform on the floor of the chamber last week.

Before the 72-25 vote to expel him, Jones slammed his Republican colleagues in a speech on the House floor.

"For so long, this body, drunk with power, has modeled for the world what we know as authoritarianism," Jones said.

Jones, Johnson, and Pearson are being hailed as the "Tennessee Three" after they stood in solidarity with those demanding gun control following the Nashville school shooting where three children and three staff members were killed.