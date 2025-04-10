Why House Democrats are sticking with their long-shot anti-tariff strategy

House Democrats are encountering a new obstacle as they try to drive a wedge within the GOP on tariffs: Their potential Republican allies aren’t moving in their direction.

Even before President Donald Trump paused many of his tariffs on Wednesday, his opponents were running into procedural roadblocks as House Republican leaders shut off a tool Democrats could use to force quick floor votes objecting to the levies. But Democrats quickly embraced another route, relying on a “discharge petition” that requires 218 signatures to force action on their proposals to roll back the tariffs.

In order for a discharge petition to work, though, at least five Republicans need to sign on. And the GOP’s most prominent tariff skeptics, as well as battleground-seat members, are holding back.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., is gathering support for his own proposal that would sunset, in 60 days, any tariff that lacks backing from Congress. He has some Democratic support, but Bacon told Semafor that he hasn’t committed to backing Democrats’ maneuver.

“I don’t know if we’re to that point yet,” Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., told Semafor about backing the Democratic discharge petition. “Give it time. We’ll see. It could come to that, but I don’t think it’s there right now.”

Another Republican who’ll be a top target for Democrats in the midterms is unequivocally not on board. “Absolutely not,” Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz, said when asked about joining Democrats’ effort.

Their odds of success with a discharge petition went down after Trump’s tariff pause, which came after a week of swooning markets and frustrated members on both sides of the aisle. But Democrats are defining success differently when it comes to their discharge petition strategy: It’s less about winning on the floor than it is about calling attention to Republican fealty to Trump’s chaotic approach.

To that end, they rolled out a sweeping new anti-tariff proposal on Thursday led by Rep. Linda Sánchez, D-Calif., who pointedly played down recent cases of Democrats who watered down their message on Trump by staying friendly to tariffs as a concept.

“Democrats are pretty united in terms of needing to reassert our authority, Congress’ authority, and to limit his power,” Sánchez told Semafor.