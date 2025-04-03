Emboldened Democrats plot ways to hammer Trump on tariffs

Democrats are going all-in against President Donald Trump’s new global tariffs, seeing a chance to keep driving a wedge in the Republican Party after four GOP senators defied Trump on his Canada tariffs.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told Semafor on Thursday that he’s drafting a plan to force a vote on nixing the national emergency Trump declared Wednesday, which would effectively scrap the across-the-board tariffs set to kick in Saturday. Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., says he plans to lead a related effort to force a vote in the House.

It’s not yet clear whether Kaine and Meeks would get even equivalent support to the quartet of Republicans who backed the Virginian’s similar resolution against Canada tariffs on Wednesday night. But one senior congressional Republican is conspicuously on the record with his own tariff rebuke: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, joined Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to release a new bill that would require lawmakers to sign off on all new tariffs.

And most urgently, Democrats are plotting to force votes on tariff-related amendments to the Senate Republicans’ budget resolution as soon as Friday.

“It’s safe to say that we have a vote-a-rama coming up. And you can only imagine,” deadpanned Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. “I think what happened yesterday might be part of the upcoming amendments.”

It’s a treacherous new front in the Trump administration’s so-far-successful push to align Republican lawmakers — typically staunch advocates of less restrictive trade — behind the president’s aggressive tariffs as the stock market tanks, business groups revolt, and other countries plot retaliation.

Democrats are hoping to build on Wednesday’s Canada vote, which attracted support from GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

“We were pleased that — for the first time since Trump was sworn in — we actually defeated some sort of policy measure that he put forward,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., told Semafor of the Kaine measure, which is unlikely to get a vote in the GOP-controlled House.

“It was sort of an important moment, and I think we will certainly be learning from that,” she added.

Kaine told Semafor his new legislation would focus on Trump’s most recent emergency declaration because existing law allows him to bypass Republican leadership to secure a vote on the Senate floor rejecting it. He used the same mechanism to advance the Canada measure Wednesday.

“My team is going through all the things that the president did yesterday to see which might be subject to the tool that I used yesterday,” Kaine said. “Any of the tariffs that were imposed pursuant to [the International Emergency Economic Powers Act] — and I think that is the basis for the 10 percent across the board — you’ll see us challenge it.”

He added that because Trump’s separate reciprocal tariffs, which take effect April 9, don’t hinge on his emergency declaration, “we have to dig in” on how to target those: “You don’t necessarily get the guaranteed vote.”

The Grassley-Cantwell proposal to let Congress review new tariffs could be even tougher to get to the floor, requiring GOP leadership’s support; still, the addition of the sponsorship of the former Senate Finance chairman is certainly notable. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said on Thursday that he supports it and wants a vote.

“We think Congress should reassert its role and have those policies come before Congress,′ Cantwell said.