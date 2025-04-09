Democrats wrestle with how hard to swing away from tariffs

It was a straightforward question: What would you, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have done differently than President Donald Trump, who had just hit nearly every other country with 20% tariffs?

“I don’t know how I would have enacted them differently,” Whitmer told interviewer Gretchen Carlson on Wednesday morning, after delivering a speech about how to build more in America. “I haven’t really thought about that. What I have thought about, though, is: Tariffs need to be used like a scalpel, not a hammer.”

A few hours later, the president paused many of his tariffs, while increasing tariffs on China and imposing a lower across-the-board levy of 10%. Republicans praised him. Democrats declared victory.

“He is reeling, he is retreating, and that is a good thing,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “This is chaos.”

Republicans have found a consistent message on the president’s ever-evolving trade strategy: Trust him.

Democrats have been more scattered. Most are wary of criticizing a tariff power that they believe in, and that presidents of their own party have used to benefit US companies and unions. All of them disagreed with how Trump executed his tariffs. Few — but not none — are interested in being part of an anti-tariff party.

“He is abusing a tool in a really egregious way,” said Pennsylvania Rep. Chris Deluzio, who had drawn some criticism from liberal pundits for a video that endorsed tariffs as a way to reshore jobs while criticizing Trump’s. “There’s some risk that folks will think the tool is terrible on its own.”

And as markets settled Wednesday, Whitmer stopped by the White House for a friendly visit about Michigan’s needs. She stood with GOP state House Speaker Matt Hall as Trump signed executive orders to probe two of his critics, said that the 2020 election was “stolen,” and gave her some praise.

“We’re honored to have Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan, the great state of Michigan — she’s really done an excellent job,” said Trump.

(A spokesman for Whitmer told Semafor that the governor was “surprised” to be brought into the Oval and her presence was “not an endorsement of the actions taken or statements made.”





