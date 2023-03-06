E-commerce startup blames Nigeria’s ‘post-election landscape’ for hundreds of lay offs

Alerzo, a technology-enabled middleman distributor of groceries to mom and pop retailers in Nigeria, has laid off hundreds of employees and closed many of its 40 warehouses in the country, three people familiar with the company told Semafor Africa.

One of the people estimated 600 employees were laid off and 14 warehouses closed in the cuts. Responding to questions from Semafor Africa, Alerzo’s chief financial officer Harish Venkatesh confirmed the number of warehouses affected was accurate but said they had been suspended. He did not specify the number of employees that were laid off.

Venkatesh said the decision to reduce headcount was done “in discussion with our supplier partners and their market views along with investors and management in an accelerated manner to get us to profitability by summer.”

In an email to staff sent on Friday (March 3), seen by Semafor Africa, chief executive Adewale Opaleye blamed the layoffs — the third round in 12 months — on a challenging economic climate in the past year which he expects will be worsened by “uncertainty around the post-election landscape.”

Nigerians last week elected a new president, Bola Tinubu, who will take over managing an economy with high inflation and a struggling local currency.