On abortion, Trump moves to the general election early

Republican presidential candidates spent the weekend wooing social conservatives, most of them staking out positions to Donald Trump’s right — as Trump continued to warn activists that they could lose if they overemphasized abortion bans.

“I said to politicians, they just don’t know how to talk about the issue,” Trump told the Pray Vote Stand Summit crowd in Washington, D.C. on Friday evening. “It’s a complex issue, but they don’t know how to talk about it. And if they don’t speak about it correctly, they’re not going to win.”

Trump has refused to say what federal limits he’d favor on abortion, and has repeatedly called Florida’s new six-week limit a “mistake” by Gov. Ron DeSantis — an analysis he repeated in a weekend “Meet the Press” interview. A number of Republican-led states, including Iowa, South Carolina, and Texas, have similar restrictions in place.

The former president, who spoke at two social conservative events in D.C. on Friday in addition to his NBC News interview, did not detail what specific federal limits he’d favor on abortion. “Something will be negotiated,” Trump told new “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker. He took credit for appointing the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, but suggested he’d look to find a consensus on the number of weeks — at either the federal or state level — that fall under an abortion ban where “both sides will be happy.”

Trump’s stance and rhetoric put him at odds with some social conservative groups, like Ralph Reed’s Faith and Freedom Coalition, which brought nearly every candidate but Trump to a Saturday gala in Iowa.

His rivals at the event spent the day taking positions to Trump’s right: Mike Pence repeatedly criticized Trump by name and reiterated his support for a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

“Why would we leave unborn babies in California and Illinois and New York to the devices of liberal state legislatures and liberal governors?” Pence asked Reed. “We need to stand for the unborn all across America.”

In D.C., DeSantis briefly brought up his state’s Heartbeat Protection Act, declaring that they “stood up to protect the culture of life by enacting the strongest pro-life protections in the modern history of Florida.” One day later in Iowa, the Florida governor pivoted from a question on a possible federal limit — “states had done a better job thus far than Congress” — to say he’d involve churches more in programs to prevent abortions and help mothers.

Nikki Haley, who like Trump has tried to minimize talk of a national 15-week ban, was the only candidate on stage in Iowa who rejected some social conservative demands. She reiterated her opposition to Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions as a way to stop the military from funding abortions: “Why hold them as political pawns?” (DeSantis said that he supported Tuberville’s battle against “abortion tourism.”)