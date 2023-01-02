Trump starts the new year by attacking hardline Republicans on abortion

The former president, and current 2024 contender, hosted a black-tie gala at his Florida resort Saturday night with a guest list heavy on club members and short on recognizable names, save for political loyalists like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Rudy Giuliani, and country music star Jason Aldean. Attendees walked down a red carpet to the ballroom, where the night’s entertainment was an act called Matt Mauser and the Pete Jacobs Big Band.

Trump arrived promptly at 9pm with wife Melania at his side, and took a few minutes to speak with the small group of reporters waiting for his arrival.

“Hello everybody. Happy new year. Hopefully it’ll be a great year for everybody, including yourselves, and I hope you enjoy yourselves at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump first told the press, who had been penned outside the ballroom. (Mercifully, it was a warm night.)

The ex-president then took just a few questions, notably ignoring one about Jan. 6 as well as two from Semafor: Whether he’d back a national abortion ban and his thoughts on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s push to investigate the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Who else?” Trump scoffed, looking around for a different question as he heard DeSantis’s name. He then gave brief answers about the economy, his “fantastic” poll numbers, and Russia’s war in Ukraine before heading into the party to cap off a year in which he was widely blamed for Republicans’ poor midterm showing, and much of the GOP finally began to edge away from him as a consequence.