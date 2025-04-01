Senate Democrats push back on GOP’s housing ‘turmoil’

Senate Democrats are probing President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Bill Pulte, over “sweeping changes” at FHFA and the mortgage firms he oversees in a pair of new letters shared with Semafor.

“Given that our nation is facing one of the worst housing affordability crises in history, it is essential to carefully examine any actions that could potentially increase housing costs,” Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester led seven colleagues, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in writing.

Blunt Rochester and Warren also signed onto another letter, led by Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, alleging that staffing changes at Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae “do not appear to be consistent with federal law.”

The senators asked Pulte to appoint new board members and provide “a full explanation” of his actions — including any plans to release the firms from conservatorship.