Netanyahu says aid workers in Gaza were killed by an unintentional strike by Israeli forces

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the country’s armed forces unintentionally killed seven aid workers from the food charity World Central Kitchen in an air strike in Gaza.

The victims were from Poland, Australia, and the U.K., and included a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen and a Palestinian.

“Unfortunately over the last day there was a tragic incident of an unintended strike of our forces on innocent people in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said, adding that officials were “checking this thoroughly” and “will do everything for this not to happen again.”

The WCK has played a crucial role in arranging the delivery of aid supplies into Gaza through a maritime corridor established by Cyprus, the closest EU country to the enclave. Israel has repeatedly blocked aid from entering the area, and Palestinians are suffering from acute starvation.

In an earlier statement, WCK’s CEO Erin Gore wrote: “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable.” The organization has suspended its operations in the region.

The incident comes amid an escalation in the Israel-Hamas war, with Iran blaming Israel for carrying out a strike in Syria that killed seven Iranian personnel, including top military officials.