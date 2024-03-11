Ramadan begins in Gaza amid mounting starvation

Food aid distribution has been disorganized and at times catastrophic

Sources: The Financial Times , CNN , Australian Broadcasting Corporation

The delivery of food aid to northern Gaza has been disorganized and opaque, to catastrophic effect.

Israel has sent private aid convoys to the north of the enclave — where hunger is especially acute — instead of working with the United Nations on deliveries, and information about them is scarce, the Financial Times reported. The UN’s World Food Programme attempted to send a 14-truck convoy of aid to northern Gaza last week, but was turned away by the Israeli military, the Financial Times reported.

The United States is building a floating pier off Gaza to enable a huge increase in humanitarian supplies – but the dock will take up to 60 days to build. The move follows U.S. efforts to airdrop aid into the enclave — which humanitarian agencies say is insufficient to meet the scale of need. The airdrops too have met with disaster: At least 5 people in Gaza have been killed by airdropped packages, representatives of Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital told CNN, with one journalist on the ground telling the network that packages did not include essential food supplies. “Humanitarian workers always complain that airdrops are good photo opportunities but a lousy way to deliver aid,” the International Crisis Group’s UN director told CNN.

Meanwhile, a group of around 40 Israelis have held protests at two border crossings between Israel and Gaza in an attempt to stop aid from entering the enclave as long as Hamas continues to hold Israeli hostages, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. “We must strangle them so that they return my brothers,” one protester said.