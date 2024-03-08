EU chief says maritime aid route from Cyprus to Gaza may open this weekend

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said a maritime aid corridor from Cyprus to Gaza could begin operating this weekend, a day after the U.S. announced plans to open a temporary port in the enclave to speed up humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations has said that at least a quarter of Gaza’s population is on the brink of a famine and children are dying of hunger since the enclave has come under attack by Israeli forces following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.