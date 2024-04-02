Replit launches new product in race for AI coding assistants

A Silicon Valley AI coding startup is launching a new tool that it hopes will change the way companies develop software.

Replit, valued at over $1 billion and backed by venture firms like Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures, says its new product, called Replit Teams, will allow developers to collaborate in real-time on software projects while an AI agent automatically fixes coding errors.

The concept, which the company planned to announce Tuesday at its annual Developer Day in San Francisco, is similar to Google Docs but for coding. And it works as if one of the people working on it is an editor who is fixing typos and suggesting new wording as the document is created.

Ultimately, humans will remain in the drivers’ seat, but Replit says it will allow the software development process to go faster and more smoothly.

“Our agents will require no prompting. They’ll just jump in and present a fix,” said Replit founder and CEO Amjad Masad, in an exclusive interview with Semafor.

Masad said the ultimate goal is to keep developing more AI agents that specialize in various aspects of software development. To users, it will appear as if the same agent is getting more capable over time.

Replit says its agent is built on a proprietary AI model that specializes in software development and outperforms GPT-4 in coding benchmarks but is a fraction of the size — 7 billion parameters compared to more than 1 trillion.