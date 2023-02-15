Startup Replit launches a ChatGPT-like bot for coders

Software developers will have access to a powerful new technology starting Wednesday: The ability to converse with an AI bot similar to ChatGPT that has been trained by startup Replit to help write computer code.

The first-of-its kind technology called Ghostwriter Chat by the software development service is another way the latest version of AI is shaking up the way we live and work.

Founded in 2016, Replit is like Google Docs for developers, allowing them to write and collaborate on software in real time. It also offers a “bounty” service in which companies and individuals can ask the Replit community to create specific code for a fee.

“Coding turned out to be almost the perfect use case for LLMs,” Replit co-founder and CEO Amjad Masad told Semafor in an exclusive interview, referring to the “large language models” that power technology such as ChatGPT.

Masad believes the software will give the most skilled coders the ability to create “one-person billion-dollar companies” by exponentially increasing their ability to build complex software programs, including new artificial intelligence-enabled businesses.

The updated AI features include a “debugger” that will tell programmers when they’ve made a mistake in their code and offer suggested changes. Ghostwriter can also test-run the code to make it work.

The chat bot and real-time debugger are features that haven’t yet been introduced in Copilot, a feature in Microsoft’s GitHub that can autocomplete lines of code by predicting what a developer is planning to write. Copilot is powered by OpenAI’s Codex AI model.

“There’s definitely a race between us and Microsoft,” Masad said. “We’ll be first. They’ll probably copy us.”

He said the end goal for Replit is to create a “completely autonomous” AI coder that can be treated like a human software engineer. It’s aiming to create an early version of that within a year.