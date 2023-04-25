There’s a new AI unicorn that will make coders faster

Replit, the fast-growing service that combines artificial intelligence with software development, closed a $97.4 million fundraising round that valued the startup at $1.2 billion, a 50% jump from its last investment cycle.

The funding, led by some of the most prominent venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz, Khosla Ventures, and Coatue, reflects the 7-year-old company’s surging popularity in AI-assisted coding.

Replit exclusively told Semafor its user base has grown to 22.5 million developers, more than double the number it had in December 2021, when it announced a previous investment round.

Replit co-founder and CEO Amjad Masad said the influx of capital will expand the company’s 85-person team and resources to attract bigger players to the platform.

“It’s become this lightning rod for AI-assisted software,” he said. “We’re ready to become a place where people can host production-ready, mission-critical applications and to power entire teams,” he said.