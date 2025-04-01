Bipartisan pair of senators warn Trump over Houthi strikes

A bipartisan pair of senators is warning the White House that recent US strikes on the Houthis in Yemen risk “emboldening” the Iranian-backed group and flouted the law regarding congressional oversight of military operations.

The letter from Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., shared first with Semafor, concerns the strikes that have made headlines recently for a different reason — top Trump administration officials’ discussion of the operation on a Signal chat that included a journalist.

The senators’ letter made no mention of the Signal debacle. Instead, Merkley and Paul raised concerns about the strikes themselves, as well as the administration’s justification, and requested a classified briefing.

AD

“Neither the U.S. strikes since October 2023 ordered by President Joe Biden, nor the previous years-long campaign against the Houthis conducted by Saudi Arabia were successful in establishing deterrence against the Houthis,” Merkley and Paul wrote in the letter sent to President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“Rather, these campaigns only served to embolden the Houthis and rally their recruiting base,” they added.

The military campaign against the Tehran-backed Houthis over their Red Sea shipping attacks began with strikes on March 15, and administration officials say it will be ongoing.

The administration should “explain to Congress and the American people its expected path forward given the failure of previous such efforts and statements … that the military campaign will continue and possibly expand to include military action against Iran,” the senators wrote.