The Republican war over Trump’s Syria policy

During his first term, Trump expressed a desire to fully remove troops from Syria after declaring ISIS “defeated” there in 2018. He famously pulled back troops from northern Syria the following year, triggering some of the harshest backlash of his administration from fellow Republicans.

The president-elect has again signaled a non-interventionalist approach in the wake of the recent collapse of the government, writing on Truth Social: “THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT.”

One former Trump national security official said in an interview that withdrawing troops is “going to be on the table.”

As he prepares to enter office, however, national security-focused Republicans in Congress are urging against anything rash.

“I don’t think we should act too quickly. There’s a huge non-appetite for American involvement in any war,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who will chair the Armed Services Committee next year. “But we need to look at all the ramifications and not act hastily.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a member of the Intelligence Committee, raised concerns about the possible release of ISIS prisoners held in jails guarded by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces. He urged the incoming administration to undertake a “careful review and to figure out what our involvement should look like.”

The leader of the rebel group that’s now leading Syria, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham or HTS, is a former Al-Qaeda member who has since turned away from the terrorist group.

Given the instability as Syria seeks to move forward under an interim prime minister, Trump will get plenty of encouragement from Paul, and others who eschew foreign entanglements, to leave the crisis alone.

“I mean, the people at home are not for having troops in Syria,” the senator said.

If Trump does scale back the US presence in Syria, though, that will also challenge more interventionist Republicans to take him on directly — and breaking with the president-elect is not easy for most lawmakers in his party.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a member of both the Armed Services and Intelligence panels, said he wasn’t concerned about Trump making the wrong decision on troop deployments in Syria: “He clearly understands the reasons why the troops are there and what needs to be addressed there in that region,” Rounds told Semafor.

Sen. Thom Tillis said that the US “presence [in Syria] has a broader calming effect that’s worthwhile,” but the North Carolina Republican left room for Trump to assert that power in ways beyond troops on the ground.

“Now, does he come up with different strategies to project that power? That’s up to him,” Tillis said.