Republicans revisit Trump’s foreign policy as he pushes US power overseas

President Donald Trump’s foreign policy is having an identity crisis: Does “America First” mean avoiding overseas engagements — or pursuing them when they further US interests?

Trump forged an image during his 2016 run that leaned against foreign intervention, stating that he opposed the Iraq war and US involvement in Libya (despite evidence). His more recent vows to pursue US control of Greenland, the Panama Canal, Canada and Gaza are hinting at a geopolitical brand that’s closer to 19th-century “manifest destiny.”

Only a few Republicans are publicly acknowledging the tension. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., posted on X after Trump’s proposal to take over Gaza that “I thought we voted for America First,” adding on Wednesday that “we should not have any American presence in Gaza.”

And one of the party’s more iconoclastic conservatives countered that Trump’s doctrine was never complete non-interventionism.

“I think, if you’re looking toward MAGA and populism, if you’re trying to find a consistent ideology, it won’t be there,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Semafor. “They’re not ideologues.”

Republicans are preparing to significantly boost defense spending in Trump’s second term, as they did during his first term. For most of them, that’s compatible with the president’s stated disinterest in military commitments — as is Trump’s pursuit of greater US power overseas, to benefit national and economic security.

Trump “takes great pride in the fact that he’s kept us from really being engaged in war,” said Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga.

McCormick described Trump’s Gaza ownership talk as less of a direct play and more of a strategy to put Hamas on notice about permanently ending its conflict with Israel: “It’s showing Hamas, if you don’t come to the table and create peace, there’s gonna be trouble.”

Trump’s national security advisor, former Rep. Michael Waltz, made a similar point on Wednesday. The president, Waltz told CBS, is “not seeing any realistic solutions” for rebuilding Gaza after its devastation during the war with Israel.

Suggesting “bold, fresh, new ideas” like a US-controlled Gaza, Waltz added, is designed “to bring the entire region to come with their own solutions.”

Still, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff faced a myriad of questions about Trump’s remarks that the US could take over Gaza during a Wednesday lunch with GOP senators. Senate Republicans made clear to Witkoff they don’t support that action or spending money to rebuild Gaza, according to attendees.

Some left the meeting with lingering questions on what exactly the plan is.