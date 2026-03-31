Trump officials promote new savings programs

White House and Treasury Department officials are touting a proposed retirement savings plan alongside so-called Trump Accounts ahead of Financial Literacy Month.

“I believe that in the end, when we look back at the policy legacy of this administration, these will be two of the most transformative policies,” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said at a luncheon hosted by the SPARK Institute Tuesday, less than a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made a similar pitch in New York.

“It’s our belief that between these two things … we’re going to be creating … a generation of Americans who have skin in the game.”

The Treasury Department’s Luke Pettit said later that officials are eyeing “new ways to incorporate Trump Accounts into financial literacy programs” ahead of their launch this summer, which he called “an all-hands-on-deck endeavor.”